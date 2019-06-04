Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Suniel Shetty unite for Sudeep’s Pailwaan

Actor Sudeep on Tuesday unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film Pailwaan, revealing his look as a professional boxer.

Sharing the poster which features him as a sweat-soaked boxer, Sudeep wrote, “To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me… PAILWAAN (sic).” The action-packed poster highlights the newly-achieved physique of the 45-year-old superstar of the Kannada film industry.

Sudeep underwent special training in combat sports and got ripped to plays a martial artist in the film, which directed by cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna. The Kannada film will also be released in other south Indian languages and Hindi.

The leading stars of other industries showed their support for Sudeep’s upcoming sports drama by sharing the film’s new poster on social media.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi unveiled the Telugu version of the poster while calling Sudeep as a “committed” actor. “#Sudeep, an intense, versatile, committed actor now comes as #Pailwaan.Amazed at his tremendous efforts to get the killer looks of a Real Pailwaan!Wish this Pailwaan is loved and rewarded by Telugu audiences! Bravo @KicchaSudeep!! All the Very Best!! (sic),” he said in the statement.

It’s worth noting that Sudeep has worked with Chiranjeevi in the upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The filmmakers have retained the titile Pailwaan for Telugu and Malayalam version too.

To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me… 💪🏼PAILWAAN pic.twitter.com/ysK0mXUuUJ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 4, 2019

The poster for the Malayalam version was shared by Lucifer star Mohanlal. In Tamil, the film has been named Bayilvaan, and the Tamil version of the poster was shared by Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi.

In Hindi, the film is called Pehlwaan. “Happy to launch the Boxing poster of my new film Pehlwaan! Such a great experience working with a team that’s so brilliant & committed! @KicchaSudeep, your dedication clearly shows! (sic),” tweeted Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has played a key role in the action film.

The film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Avinash and Sharath Lohitashwa among others. The film is currently in the post-production phase and the makers plan to release it in August.