Chhello Show director Pan Nalin on tackling plagiarism allegations: ‘If the film was not an original, it wouldn’t receive so much love globally’

India’s official entry to Oscars 2023 Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film category. The Gujarati film is a coming-of-age drama that celebrates childhood and discovering the magic of movies. In this interview with indianexpress.com, Chhello Show director Pan Nalin shares how he dealt with plagiarism allegations when his film was officially selected to represent India at the Oscars a few months ago. The filmmaker also shared what went into this small gem that’s been charming the world, and how the quick retirement of celluloid and single screens motivated him to make the film.

Unaffected by the allegations of plagiarism, Nalin shares how he was first shocked when he read about people calling his film a copy. He said, “It is a new world. All the information is available at our fingertips. Before people judged the film, they should have watched it. One will realise how personal this story is. It is semi-autobiographical. I’ve grown up observing the things that I’ve shown in the film.”

On how he finally decided to make a film that has been with him for over ten years, Nalin shared, “I was visiting my village in Gujarat and my parents told me to go and meet an old friend of mine, as he was not in a good condition. I went to see him and came to know that he had lost his job. He was a projectionist at the local cinema hall. He could not change with the times and lost his livelihood. Just like him many from cinema’s celluloid age have lost their jobs and could not run fast to catch up with the changes that the new age has brought. Just like my projectionist friend who lost his job, I could also see the speed with which my village was changing. How local cinema halls, the small single screens were shutting down rapidly. I wanted to conserve the memories of films. It was magical and I wanted to show it through my art. When I finally made the film, my family was not surprised. They have seen me grow up like that, with utmost wonder and delight I had for movies. Even though my family knew that I would make movies one day, I didn’t know. This is my fourth film, I never intended to become a filmmaker. Movies happened to me, and I can’t be happier that it did.”

“If the film was not an original, it wouldn’t receive so much love globally. The film was screened at Tribeca Festival and has won several awards internationally,” he added.

As much as Chhello Show is about discovering the magic of movies, it also gives a peek into the beauty of village life, into the innocence of childhood and familial ties. The filmmaker shared, “It is a different generation. Most of today’s youth want to live their life in their motherland. My generation was different. Everybody wanted to go out of India. When I started shooting the film, I realised how the protagonist Samay (Bhavin Rabari) was so close to his family, loved what he does, and took pride in it. I had to bring it out in my film some way or the other.”

Chhello Show stars six child actors. All of them play pivotal roles in the film with Bhavin’s Samay being the lead. How did he go about casting for the film? Pan Nalin said, “Oh! That was a very long process. It took us so much longer than I initially thought it would. We started the process of casting first in Mumbai, but we didn’t have any luck. We then went to different cities in Gujarat like Ahmedabad but our search for Samay was not complete. Then we decided to change our approach. In my last film, The Valley Of Flowers, we cast a lot of locals. So for Chhello Show, we started scouting small villages in north Gujarat, spoke to different government schools and observed the children there. We were looking for a child who is good at studies and is naughty. And there we found our Samay in Bhavin. He perfectly fit the character.”

“In the process of prepping for the film, which took much longer than the shoot, we gave him several tasks. We had to make sure that it was fun, and that he’d be curious about it. He did those tasks and had fun with it. In no time he started improvising too. He is a natural actor. We started taking his inputs so he feels involved and it works for the film. But shooting with children is not easy. Feeling and emotions flow in them. They can’t be controlled individuals like adult actors, so we had to shoot extensively. There were some tough times also when I had to direct Bhavin while he is acting in front of a theatre screen. I had to keep it black and make him imagine stuff, and he did it brilliantly. With every passing day, I could see Samay grow on Bhavin. He was very involved in the film and you can see how natural he is in the film,” added Nalin.

Pan Nalin also shared one emotional moment on the film’s set. It was when Bhavin started feeling homesick and missed his mother. “Bhavin was so good all the days while we were shooting. He was chirpy and playful all the while. But then there was a time when he was not his usual self. He was low and we felt he was not enjoying the shoot. He was homesick and was missing his mother, but he didn’t tell us that. So, the film’s crew decided that we should bring his mother on set and surprise him. And when he saw his mother, he ran towards her and both of them were in tears. I felt I should have cast his mother as Samay’s mother, but we have the terrific actor Richa Mina who plays his mother in the film. She’s done a great job as well.”

On a parting note, Nalin talked about his film getting shortlisted for the Oscars and what it means to him. “Chhello Show was made keeping today’s time in mind. I wanted to really just show the magic of movies and how wonderful the feeling of discovering it is. It was not really made for the global audience. We didn’t have the necessary resources for it. But we have made the film with all our heart and have poured all our love into it. We just want as many people as possible to watch the film and fall in love with it.”