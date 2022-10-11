Chhello Show actor Rahul Koli dies at 10 after fight against leukemia

Actor Rahul Koli, who played a significant role in the film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show), passed away at 10 years of age on October 2. Rahul was fighting leukemia. Chhello Show is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023 and was due to release in theatres on October 14.

Rahul’s family held a prayer meet for him in his hometown in Hapa village near Jamnagar. Rahul’s father, Ramu Koli, who drives an autorickshaw for a living, shared that his son was looking forward to the film’s release.

“He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14 (the release date of the movie). But he left us before that,” Ramu told The Times of India.

Director, Nalin Pandya (Pan Nalin) shared that the film’s team was with the 10-year-old actor at the hospital, in his final days and shared that “he could not be saved.” Rahul played the role of Manu in the film, a close friend of Samay, who is the lead character.

Chhello Show, a Gujarati film that is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year, celebrates childhood and the joys and wonder of discovering new things. About the film being semi-biographical, Pan Nalin earlier told indianexpress.com in an interview, “The film is about my growing-up years in Saurashtra and discovering the magic of movies. It all started when my family asked me to go and meet one of my friends, who was a projectionist in a theatre which closed down, and was not in a good condition. That’s when I thought of making Chhello Show which has been with me for over a decade and I felt it was time to make it because small single screens were shutting down and things were changing rapidly. I wanted the audience to feel the magic of movies.”