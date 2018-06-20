Charu Bali new Panchkula police chief, KK Rao Gurgaon’s

Charu Bali appointed as new Panchkula police chief. (Representational) Charu Bali appointed as new Panchkula police chief. (Representational)

The Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders for eight IPS officers with immediate effect. Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (Telecommunications) with additional charge of community policing. Charu Bali has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, while K K Rao has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon.

Navdeep Singh Virk has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range. Srikant Jadhav has been posted as Inspector General of Police, South Range, Rewari with additional charge of Secretary, Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog. C S Rao has been posted as Inspector General, Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, while Sandeep Khirwar has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Rohtak Range. Subhash Yadav, Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range has been sent to the State Vigilance Bureau.

