Charmme Kaur lost 11 kg for ‘Jyothi Lakshmi’

Actress Charmme Kaur, who plays a sex worker in forthcoming Telugu release “Jyothi Lakshmi”, lost about 11 kg for a curvaceous body to fit in the role.

“It’s a challenging role. I worked extremely hard and lost 11 kg. It’s a strong woman-centric film and audiences will experience heroinism for the first time,” Charmme told IANS.

She says there’s no sexual content in the film.

“It’s about a sex worker, but there’ll be no sex. My character is very happy, fun-loving, naughty and romantic. There’s absolutely no vulgarity,” she said.

According to Charmme, “Jyothi Lakshmi”, which releases in theatres on Friday, is an “unusual” love story.

“It’s about a man who falls in love with a prostitute. How the woman changes for the man she loves and the impact her past has on their relationship is showcased in the film,” she added.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is co-produced by Charmme.

“The kick I enjoyed as I producer was something I’ve never experienced in many years. This story was first narrated to me six years ago, but it took time to materialise. Puri suggested that I produce it. The opportunity helped me to understand the nitty-gritty of film production,” she said.

In the film, Charmme rode a 500 cc Bullet motorcycle and describing the experience, she said: “As a youngster, I would ride my brother’s bike when no one was at home. I’m mad about bikes. And when Puri suggested I have to ride a Bullet for a scene, it made me so excited.”

It took just two rounds on the Bullet motorcycle for Charmme to ride it for the scene.

She says there are plans for a sequel.

“We decided on the idea for a sequel. Depending on the response to ‘Jyothi Lakshmi’, we’ll take the call on making on the announcement about the sequel,” she said.

