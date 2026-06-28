‘Relieved results are finally out’: CBSE Class 12 student Vedant says swapped Physics paper saw no mark increase

The CBSE Class 12 student whose answer-sheet mix-up exposed flaws in this year’s post-result process has finally received his re-evaluation outcome. Vedant Srivastava, whose Physics answer book was mistakenly exchanged with another student’s and sparked nationwide debate over the Board’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, said the revised results have brought only a two-mark increase overall—none of it from the disputed Physics paper.

“Relieved that the results are finally out,” Vedant posted a video on X, Sunday. He clarified that although he had sought re-evaluation for 11 questions, the only increase came in Mathematics and Computer Science, with one additional mark in each subject.” He added:

“In the case of the answer sheet exchange, there isn’t a single mark increased. The marks that have increased are in maths where one mark has increased and one in computer science.”

Vedant’s case first came to light in May after he alleged that the Physics answer sheet provided to him during CBSE’s post-result process did not belong to him. Instead of receiving his own scanned answer script, he was shown another student’s answer book, prompting him to publicly question the evaluation process. His posts quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and triggering similar complaints from other students who alleged discrepancies in their evaluated answer books under the Board’s newly introduced OSM system.

Following the social media outcry, CBSE acknowledged that there had been an inadvertent exchange of answer sheets during the post-result process and later provided Vedant with his actual Physics answer script. The correction resulted in his Physics score increasing from 65 to 74 marks. However, after reviewing the correct answer book, Vedant maintained that he had noticed other issues in the evaluation and proceeded to apply for re-evaluation.

The case gained further attention after Vedant shared images of his actual Physics answer script online. Several users observed that the booklet appeared to contain conventional red-ink markings rather than annotations typically associated with digital On-Screen Marking, leading to fresh questions over the evaluation process. CBSE did not issue a separate response to those observations.

With the re-evaluation results now declared, Vedant’s case has largely reached its conclusion. However, the controversy surrounding this year’s OSM implementation continues to resonate among many students. Several candidates who have since received their verified or re-evaluated answer books continue to allege that discrepancies remain despite CBSE’s scrutiny. Among the concerns being raised are answers that students claim were left unchecked, responses that allegedly received no marks despite being attempted, and instances where marks awarded do not appear to correspond with the evaluation markings on the answer sheet.

The OSM system was introduced by CBSE for the first time in the 2026 Class 12 Board examinations, replacing the conventional manual evaluation process with digital assessment of scanned answer books. The transition led to an unprecedented surge in post-result applications, with lakhs of students seeking verification, photocopies of answer books and re-evaluation. While the Board has maintained that the evaluation and review processes have been carried out in accordance with prescribed procedures, several students continue to demand greater transparency and consistency in the post-result mechanism.