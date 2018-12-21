Butterfly teaser: Parul Yadav starrer looks like a faithful remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen

The teaser of Kannada movie Butterfly, a remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen, is out. The movie starring Parul Yadav in the titular role looks like a faithful remake of the original, which was helmed by Vikas Bahl.

The thirty-second teaser doesn’t reveal much, but offers glimpses of the film wherein we see Parul romancing, pining for love and ultimately moving in the direction that would change her life drastically.

The synopsis of Butterfly reads, “Parvati (Parul Yadav), a sheltered under-confident girl from Gokarna, a small town in Karnataka, is dumped a day before her wedding. Shocked, she decides to go ahead with her honeymoon, alone. As she travels the world and meets new people, she gains new experiences and discovers her own identity.”

Directed and written by Ramesh Aravind, the movie has been produced by Manu Kumaran and Parul Yadav.

Queen is also being remade in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The aforementioned versions stars Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manjima Mohan in lead roles, respectively.

Butterfly will release sometime next year.