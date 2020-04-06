Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passes away

Bullet Prakash was 44. Bullet Prakash was 44.

Popular Kannada comedian and reality TV contestant Bullet Prakash passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 44.

A press release from Fortis hospital, where Praskah was under medical care, said the actor arrived at the hospital on March 31 with “complaints of liver failure, kidney failure and infection.” He was put on dialysis to stabilise his condition. A team of doctors were closely monitoring his condition.

The hospital said he remained in a critical state, despite the best efforts of doctors. His health condition deteriorated on Monday, prompting doctors to put him on life support.

The family of Bullet Prakash, however, were very hopeful that he would recover from the illness. “My father is very confident that he will recover from this and get better soon,” said Prakash’s son ‎Rakshak Sena, while talking to the media earlier in the day.

Several celebrities of the Kannada film industry have already rushed to the hospital to pay their respects. Many others have expressed regret as they were unable to visit the hospital due to the lockdown.

“#BulletPrakash A Talented actor…a Great Friend…and a wonderful soul…We lost you…. Rest in Peace my friend… may god give strength to your family.. Om Shanthi,” tweeted director Tharun Sudhir.

Known for his comical roles, Bullet Prakash appeared in more than 370 movies with some of the biggest stars of the Kannada film industry. He also participated in the second season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Prakash is survived by his wife Manjula, daughter Monica and son Rakshak.

