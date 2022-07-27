Box office prediction: Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona expected to beat odds with close to Rs 40 crore opening

Kannada superstar Sudeep’s latest film Vikrant Rona is all set to open in cinemas worldwide on Thursday. While the makers are quite confident about the film making a dent at the box office, other stakeholders, especially outside the state of Karnataka, are anxiously waiting with bated breath to see how people respond to the movie.

“Honestly, going by the way the films are performing right now, there is no point in anybody trying to make a prediction. The movies that were expected to be blockbusters have fared dismally. The movies we expected nothing out of, have gone on to become blockbusters. So to predict the audience’s behaviour is near impossible,” said Mumbai-based film exhibitor and distributor Akshay Rathi.

Rathi’s sentiments on the evolving dynamics of the entertainment business are also shared by his compatriots in south India.

“There is no buzz for any new films after RRR and KGF 2. The situation in the industry is not good. There is no revenue. After Covid, people have only come to theatres when the films were extraordinary. After Vikram: Hitlist, all films that were released in Telugu were flops. And we can’t predict what will be the fate of Vikrant Rona and Ramarao On Duty. We can’t predict anything anymore?” rued Warangal Sreenu, a film distributor.

The makers of Vikrant Rona are confident that they will beat the odds and the gloominess of the box office. The producers hope that the movie’s 3D version will be a big hit with the audience across the country.

“Everyone wants to watch the movie in the 3D format. All the shows are sold out for tomorrow in Mysore. And 2D will start picking after tomorrow’s first show. Now the occupancy rate for the 2D version is 60 per cent, and that percentage will go up to 90 and above soon after the first reviews come out,” said a source close to the producers of Vikrant Rona.

According to the source, Vikrant Rona will hit over 3000 screens in India alone. In Karnataka, which is Sudeep’s home ground, the film will be screened on 450 plus screens, which is said to be the highest screen count for any Kannada movie. In the Hindi belt, including all versions, Vikrant Rona will release on 1500 screens.

The Hindi version is presented by Salman Khan. However, it’s not a solo release. It will face competition from Marathi film Timepass 3, and the Hindi film Ek Villain Returns.

Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez at a promotional event for Vikrant Rona. (Photo: PR Handout) Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez at a promotional event for Vikrant Rona. (Photo: PR Handout)

According to the source close to the production house, the advance booking for the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona has been encouraging so far. The film has, reportedly, already sold Rs 70 lakh worth of tickets in the Hindi belt. The makers are also happy about the interest that Vikrant Rona has generated in the Telugu states. And they believe that the Tamil Nadu audience will also take a liking to the movie soon after the first show. In Kerala, the film is getting a limited release.

It is expected that the opening day collection of Vikrant Rona in India alone will be close to Rs 40 crore.

Sudeep has done a swell job in promoting the film across the country as it is also the most expensive movie of his career. Besides acting in it, Sudeep has also bankrolled Vikrant Rona, which is written and directed Anup Bhandari.