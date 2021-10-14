Bony movie review: Parambrata Chatterjee, Koel Mullick star in a superficial sci-fi thriller

Bony movie director: Parambrata Chatterjee

Bony movie cast: Parambrata Chatterjee, Koel Mullick, Anjan Dutta, Kanchan Mullick

Bony movie rating: 2.5 stars

Sabyasachi (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Pratibha (Koel Mullick) have the perfect life in Milan, Italy. He is an engineer while she is a bio-scientist. They win a trip to Lake Como, and it is on this trip that disaster strikes. They wake up two days later in a well-appointed mansion. Pratibha gives birth to their son, but doctors have bad news for the couple – their child will not be able to talk or walk. A beggar who spots the baby with blood-red eyes calls him a messiah. But is that what the child, now named Bony, is?

It seems the couple and their child are caught in a big, vicious plan that involves bio-engineering and humanoids. From the moment Sabyasachi and Pratibha won the Lake Como trip, they have become puppets in the sinister plan. They meet a scientist Osman who fills in the details. Certain scientists are in the process of raising an army of half-human, half-robot weapons who can be unleashed into the world for ulterior motives. These renegade scientists have identified 250 couples with extraordinary IQ and are inserting a chip in their progeny, which will turn them into aforementioned robot soldiers.

Osman has developed an antidote to it. Can the hapless parents get their hands on it in time and save their child? Can they fight these malignant forces and neutralize them?

A science-fiction thriller is a new area of Bengali cinema and Bony deserves kudos for that. However, beyond that point, everything starts unravelling. You can lay the blame with a weak, disjointed script that also lets the actors down. It becomes too much of a drag, especially at a time when we have seen superlative movies on the subject of artificial intelligence with deep messages. This one is a hard pass.