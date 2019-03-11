Boman Irani to star in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa?

The latest industry buzz is producers of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming film Yuvarathnaa have approached Bollywood actor Boman Irani for a significant role in the movie.

According to reports, the talks are in the final stage. If it happens, the film will mark Boman’s entry into the Kannada film industry.

While Boman Irani has acted in several Telugu films, he is also actively exploring opportunities in other south Indan industries. The Happy New Year star will make his debut in Kollywood with upcoming film Kaappaan, which has an ensemble cast including Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya among others.

Yuvarathnaa went on the floors last month in Mangaluru. Produced by Hombale Films of KGF fame, the film has a solid star cast. Sayyeshaa Saigal was recently roped in to play the female lead and this film will mark her debut in Sandalwood. Actor Dhananjay, who shot to fame with his role in Tagaru, will play the main antagonist.

Yuvarathnaa, meanwhile, is director Santhosh Ananddram’s second outing with Puneeth Rajkumar after blockbuster Raajakumara. The star is said to be playing the role of a college student in the movie, which will have music by V Harikrishna.

Puneeth was last seen in Natasaarvabhowma that released earlier this year. The film, which was written and directed by Pawan Wadeyar, received a mixed response from critics and did not make a dent at the box office.