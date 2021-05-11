Birbaha Hansda: Everything to know about the Santali actor who won in West Bengal elections

Birbaha Hansda is an MLA from Jhargram district of West Bengal. (Photos: Birbaha Hansda/Instagram)

Birbaha Hansda grabbed eyeballs in the recently concluded West Bengal elections. The actor, who became the face of Trinamool Congress (TMC), contested from Jhargram district.

But who is Birbaha Hansda? Here’s everything to know about the actor.

Birbaha Hansda is a popular actor in West Bengal. Besides her work in Bengali and Hindi movies, she acts in Santali films too. Born in the village of Aankro in West Bengal, she is a graduate of Calcutta University.

Birbaha’s film journey began after she started working with Santali actor-filmmaker Prem Mardi. She eventually made her film debut in 2008 with Ado Alom Aso Aa’।. Her filmography also includes projects like Achchha Thik Geya, Aas Tanhe Ena Amre, Tode Sutam, Jupur Juli, Amge Sari Dulariya, Malang, Aalom Rejinya Sakom Sindoor, Jawai Orah Bongay Chapal Kiding and Fulmoni.

Birbaha Hansda also appeared in several music videos including “A Na Mosla Baha”, “Chag Cho Chando”, “A Dogor Na” and “Gorom Sari Sari”.

Birbaha Hansda’s late father Naren Hansda founded the Jharkhand Party (Naren). Naren Hansda and his wife Chunibala Hansda were members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Birbaha became a key player for TMC as party chief Mamata Banerjee relied heavily on her to win the Jhargram seat, considering her popularity in the region and a successful film career.

Birbaha Hansda won the election from Jhargram. Birbaha will assist appointed Minister of Forest Jyotipriyo Mallick.