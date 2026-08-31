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Bigg Boss: Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Sudeep and Mohanlal unite ahead of Sep 6 premiere
Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep and Mohanlal come together for a special Bigg Boss crossover ahead of the September 6 premiere.
Viewers across the South India are in for an exciting treat as the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam editions of captive reality show Bigg Boss are all set to premiere on the same day, September 6, 2026.
Ahead of the premiere, the makers has unveiled a special Bigg Boss promo bringing together four of the hosts of the South Indian editions, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep and Mohanlal.
Watch Bigg Boss South mega crossover here:
The 1.5-minute promo brings the four hosts together in a fun food mix-up that celebrates the distinct cultures and personalities of each language version. The upcoming seasons will see Vijay Sethupathi host Bigg Boss Tamil, Nagarjuna return for Bigg Boss Telugu, Kichcha Sudeepa lead Bigg Boss Kannada and Mohanlal host Bigg Boss Malayalam.
The clip was shared with the caption, “Four superstars. Four houses. One epic moment | Bigg Boss. Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal come together as the countdown begins for Bigg Boss Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. All four editions premiere on 6 September. The wait just got bigger!”
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 will air on Star Vijay, with Vijay Sethupathi as the host. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, hosted by Nagarjuna, will premiere on Star Maa. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 will air on Colors Kannada, with Kichcha Sudeep returning as host. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 will also premiere on September 6, with Mohanlal continuing as the host. All the editions can be streamed on Jio Hotstar.
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 will also premiere on September 6, making it an action-packed day for fans of the popular reality franchise.
Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly-hosted Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 premiered on August 30 with Sonamoni Saha, Jhilam Gupta, Srijla Guha, Sayak, Jayita, Alexandra, Dipendu Biswas, Nandini Roy, Niranjan Mondal, Sohini Pal, Durnibar Saha, Monami Ghosh, Anindya Sengupta, Sohini Paul, Tanushree Roy Das and Bharat Kaul as contestants.
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