Bigg Boss: Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Sudeep and Mohanlal unite ahead of Sep 6 premiere

Viewers across the South India are in for an exciting treat as the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam editions of captive reality show Bigg Boss are all set to premiere on the same day, September 6, 2026.

Ahead of the premiere, the makers has unveiled a special Bigg Boss promo bringing together four of the hosts of the South Indian editions, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep and Mohanlal.

Watch Bigg Boss South mega crossover here:

The 1.5-minute promo brings the four hosts together in a fun food mix-up that celebrates the distinct cultures and personalities of each language version. The upcoming seasons will see Vijay Sethupathi host Bigg Boss Tamil, Nagarjuna return for Bigg Boss Telugu, Kichcha Sudeepa lead Bigg Boss Kannada and Mohanlal host Bigg Boss Malayalam.