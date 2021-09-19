Bigg Boss Marathi 3 host Mahesh Manjrekar on shooting amid health grievances: ‘Will try to conserve my energy’

Mahesh Manjrekar hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is all set to kickstart tonight. To be aired on Colors Marathi, the show will see 15 celebrities getting locked up inside the house for 100 days. As per the buzz in the industry, actors like Ashay Waghmare, Neha Khan, Gayatari Datar, Sonali Patil, popular television actor Sneha Wagh and Splitsvilla contestant Jay Dudhane are said to be entering the show.

At the press conference of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, host Mahesh Manjrekar spoke about the season being full of surprises. He also shared that this season, he would like to invite Salman Khan, Raj Thackerey and even Nitin Gadakari.

The actor-filmmaker also opened up about recovering from his cancer surgery and shared that he shot the promo while he was attached to tubes and in pain. For the unversed, Manjrekar recently underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer at a Mumbai hospital. He added that being in the entertainment industry, he cannot complain about these things.

“I was in pain when I shot the first promo of the show. I still shot the promos of the show with the same dedication and effort. I had tubes everywhere and we tried to cover them as much as possible for the camera. I am in the entertainment industry, and I can’t complain about these things. There was surely discomfort, but I pulled it off, and people loved it,” he shared.

Given the show can sometimes take a toll on the host emotionally, indianexpress.com asked him whether he’d like to keep a distance from the happenings in the house. To which he replied, “I need to conserve my energy. I cannot predict how I am going to be as a host as it depends a lot on the contestants. However, the weekend episodes does get too much sometimes. I have consciously decided to keep my emotions at check, knowing I am not in my full elements. I have to keep my health in mind.”

Having being the face of the show for two years, we also asked the host about his biggest learning from Bigg Boss. “One has to be honest. A calculative person can never win Bigg Boss. Also, my wife keeps scolding me that I am too frank and open but I believe in speaking the truth. I feel one should express their emotions truly and even if you hate someone, you should be able to express that. Don’t keep it in yourself,” Mahesh Manjrekar shared.

Starting September 19, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will air on Colors Marathi.