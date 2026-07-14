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‘Bigg Boss ke upar jayega’: Pawan Singh, Tej Pratap Yadav face off in Bhojpuri Bawaal teaser
Bhojpuri Bawaal brings together Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav, around one table for explosive banter.
Ahead of its August 2 premiere, JioHotstar and Colors have unveiled the first glimpse of Bhojpuri Bawaal, a new reality show that brings together some of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Featuring Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav seated around one table, the show promises candid conversations, playful banter and explosive confrontations.
The nearly one-minute teaser opens with the celebrities walking into the set and taking their seats around a table before the conversation begins. Breaking the ice, Aamrapali Dubey asks, “Hum sabko yahan bula toh liya hai, par karna kya hai? (You have called all of us here, but what exactly are we supposed to do?)” Pawan Singh cheekily replies, “Kuch nahi kiya jaye (Let’s not do anything).”
Moments later, Pawan turns to Kajal Raghwani and asks, “Jeevan mein aapko pyaar kab hua tha? (When did you fall in love in your life?)” Kajal responds with a smile, “Aapse hi toh hua tha (It was with you, of course).” Her answer leaves everyone at the table in splits.
The mood soon shifts as Kajal points towards Pawan Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav and asks, “Maine suna hai aap dono ke relations achhe nahi hain? (I’ve heard that the two of you don’t share a good relationship)” Tej Pratap dismisses the speculation, saying, “Chand log jo hain, woh humara naam kharab karte hain (A few people are the ones trying to tarnish our reputation).”
The questions only get sharper from there. Kajal asks Aamrapali Dubey, “Kya aapki wajah se Dinesh ji humare saath kaam nahi karte? (Is it because of you that Dinesh ji doesn’t work with us?)” The atmosphere quickly turns tense as Dinesh Lal Yadav responds, “Aap seedhe-seedhe aarop laga rahi ho (You’re making direct allegations).” Aamrapali fires back, “Aap par daya aati hai mujhe (I feel sorry for you).” As tempers flare, the stars are seen getting up from the table, with Aamrapali declaring, “I’m not interested.”
The promo ends on a dramatic note with Dinesh Lal Yadav saying, “Yeh Bhojpuri Bawaal… Bigg Boss ke upar jayega (This Bhojpuri Bawaal will surpass Bigg Boss).”
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Watch the promo of Bhojpuri Bawaal here:
Bhojpuri Bawaal is set to premiere on August 2 on JioHotstar and Colors.
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