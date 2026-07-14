‘Bigg Boss ke upar jayega’: Pawan Singh, Tej Pratap Yadav face off in Bhojpuri Bawaal teaser

Ahead of its August 2 premiere, JioHotstar and Colors have unveiled the first glimpse of Bhojpuri Bawaal, a new reality show that brings together some of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Featuring Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav seated around one table, the show promises candid conversations, playful banter and explosive confrontations.

The nearly one-minute teaser opens with the celebrities walking into the set and taking their seats around a table before the conversation begins. Breaking the ice, Aamrapali Dubey asks, “Hum sabko yahan bula toh liya hai, par karna kya hai? (You have called all of us here, but what exactly are we supposed to do?)” Pawan Singh cheekily replies, “Kuch nahi kiya jaye (Let’s not do anything).”