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Bigg Boss Kannada star Divya Suresh alleges street harassment in Bengaluru
Divya Suresh, best known for appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 8, took to social media to detail a recent episode of street harassment in Bengaluru.
Kannada actor Divya Suresh, best known for appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 in 2021, has alleged street harassment in Bengaluru. The 33-year-old actor shared her experience on social media, narrating that she and her cousin were walking towards their car on Sunday night when a man started following them.
“While following us, he was openly touching himself. We noticed it immediately, and called him out, but he still didn’t stop. He continued until we got into our car,” wrote Divya, adding, “No woman should have to experience this simply because she’s walking at night. Where is the safety we keep being promised?”
The actor also shared a video documenting this on her Instagram Story. As per the video clip, Divya Suresh is seen telling her cousin that she’s recording the man’s behaviour in her phone. “Look at his hand over there,” said her cousin. After Divya pointed out that the man continued to follow them even when they got into the car, her cousin asked her to call the police.
Divya Suresh was allegedly involved in hit-and-run incident last year in Bengaluru. After three people were injured by a car near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura around 1.30 am on October 4, 2025, the police identified the driver on the CCTV camera as Divya. They seized the car in question and said further investigation is underway.
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Divya Suresh was previously a model, and was crowned Miss India South in 2017. Later that year, she made her acting debut with the Kannada film #9, Hilton Cross. Later, she appeared in films like Rowdy Baby, Kempu Haladi Hasiru, and Hiranya, and television shows like Nanna Hendthi MBBS and Jodi Hakki. Her breakthrough happened as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 8. She got eliminated on day 71 of the popular reality show hosted by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep.
Disclaimer: This article reports on allegations of street harassment shared on social media that have not been independently verified. Readers are advised to approach the content with awareness of its sensitive nature regarding personal safety.
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