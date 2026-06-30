Bigg Boss Kannada star Divya Suresh alleges street harassment in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Divya Suresh, best known for appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 in 2021, has alleged street harassment in Bengaluru. The 33-year-old actor shared her experience on social media, narrating that she and her cousin were walking towards their car on Sunday night when a man started following them.

“While following us, he was openly touching himself. We noticed it immediately, and called him out, but he still didn’t stop. He continued until we got into our car,” wrote Divya, adding, “No woman should have to experience this simply because she’s walking at night. Where is the safety we keep being promised?”