Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Launch Live Updates

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Launch Live: Sudeep is all set to introduce the contestants. (Photo: Colors Kannada/Instagram)

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 launch is scheduled for Sunday. The opening night will be marked by a grand event comprising of various dance and song performances. Kannada movie star Kichcha Sudeep returns as the show’s host for the eight seasons and introduce the contestants.

The director of the show, Parameshwar Gundkal revealed that they have shortlisted as many as 17 contestants to enter the house on the opening night. At least that’s the plan. Given that the show is happening under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic, the showrunners are prepared for surprises. All selected contestants have been quarantined for the last two weeks and subjected to multiple RT-PCR tests. The contestants will have to undergo coronavirus test for the third time, and only those who test negative will enter the show. So the number of contestants who actually make it inside the show on the opening night may vary.

Following the footsteps of the Hindi version of the Bigg Boss, the showrunners will also allow the fans of the Bigg Boss Kannada to stream on Voot Select for 24 hours. The live feed will be available from Monday to Friday.

The showrunners also have plans to have a digital replica of the house to provide an interactive experience for the audience. The audience will be able to access every nook and corner of the space virtually.