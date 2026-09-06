Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Grand Launch LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Grand Launch LIVE Updates: Sudeep meets Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna before kickstarting show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Grand Launch Live Updates: Sudeep hosts latest edition of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 LIVE Updates: It’s that time of the year when Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to entertain the people of Karnataka with a fresh batch of contestants.

Who are the expected contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 13?

Some of the names being speculated for the new season include Nandagokula Yashwant, Gym Seena aka Sushmith Jain, Amogh Aaditya, Aasiya Firdos, Gagana Bhari and Atharv S. In an interesting turn of events, this season is also expected to bring common people into the contestant-selection process, rather than making it exclusively celebrity-driven.

Story continues below this ad How are commoners going to be selected for Bigg Boss Kannada 13? The selection of these commoners took place through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. The process, however, has already generated some controversy with some questioning its fairness. ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India finally takes flight after 5-year delay; director thanks crew Meet Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 will, as usual, be hosted by actor Sudeep. According to reports, the actor has charged Rs 15 crore to host the new season. This will mark his 13th consecutive year as the host of the reality show. This makes Bigg Boss Kannada one of the longest running regional reality show in Karnataka with the same host for thirteen years. What is the theme of Bigg Boss Kannada 13? The season has been extensively promoted with an aviation theme, with Sudeep presented as a pilot getting the flight ready for take-off. The house too seems to have an aviation theme interior unlike how it was last year with regional touches such as Mysuru Palace look. Where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 13? The show will air on Colors Kannada and stream on JioHotstar. There will also be 24-hour live viewing on JioHotstar. Live Updates Sep 6, 2026 03:45 PM IST Bigg Boss Kannada season 13 to stream shortly In nearly three hours, Bigg Boss Kannada season 13 will kickstart in a style with Kichcha Sudeep retuning as its host for the 13th consecutive year. The reality show will air on Colors Kannada as well as stream on Jio Hotstar for people with subscription.

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