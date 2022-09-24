Bigg Boss Kannada 9 premiere Live Updates

Just days after the successful completion of the debut season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, the reality show is set to return for a new season. The first edition of the show’s OTT version lasted for just 42 days with Kannada superstar Sudeep as its host.

In a first, the four finalists of the OTT version will get to directly enter the main show, which will give them a strategic advantage over the 14 other newcomers. It remains to be seen how Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan, Sanya Iyer and Rakesh Adiga will use their home-ground advantage against the new contestants this season.

“I am indeed as enthralled as all the viewers to see how this season is going to be since it involves a unique and new strategy. Having veterans and the fresh faces in the same house for 100 days and watching them pull the whole scenario off is something I would enjoy hosting it. It will be interesting to see the dynamics at play,” said Sudeep, who has been the face of the reality show in Kannada since its inception in 2013.

The showrunners are also betting on the imbalance in power dynamics among the housemates to fetch a lot of surprising results this season, which will run for the full 100 days. “This season of BIGG BOSS Kannada is going to be full of surprises and the greatest ever season in terms of contestants, tasks, fun, emotions and entertainment. The combination of BIGG BOSS Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself can be the craziest mix that one can ever imagine. I am very sure that it is going to surpass all the previous seasons and even the expectations of audiences. I have no doubt that this season is going to keep viewers hooked and wanting more,” said Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 will be launched at a grand event, which is set to premiere on Colors Kannada at 6PM today. Fans of the show can also stream the four-hour event on Voot Select.