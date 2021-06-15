Bigg Boss Kannada 8 version 2.0 to resume this month, Sudeep to return as host

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, which was suspended following lockdown restrictions in Karnataka, will resume later this month. A source in the show’s production team confirmed that the showrunners are busy preparing for the launch of the “2.0 version” of the eighth season. The season will go on air with 12 contestants who were in the house when the show was cancelled in May earlier this year.

As the number of daily cases in Karnataka is declining, the government has begun the process of reopening the state, which was under strict lockdown for more than a month. In the coming days, the government is expected to allow the production of TV shows and films which had come to a halt on May 14. And subsequently, the showrunners of Bigg Boss Kannada would be in the clear to resume the eighth season.

According to the source, the contestants will be placed under quarantine before they are allowed to enter the house.

The show was suspended on the 71st day of the eighth season. “The dream and effort of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy,” Parameshwar Gundkal, Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada, had said earlier while announcing the suspension of the show.

All the 12 contestants, including Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh, will return and stay in the house for another 30 days. As usual, on the completion of 100 days of the season, the final winner will be selected through an audience poll.

Kannada superstar Sudeep will return as the show’s host for the eighth season. Before the show was cancelled, he had stayed away from hosting weekend episodes citing concerns about his health and safety.