Bigg Boss Kannada 8’s evicted contestant Geetha Bharathi Bhat: Staying sane amid all the negativity was my biggest challenge

Singer Geetha Bharathi Bhat became the third contestant to be evicted from the eighth season of the Bigg Boss Kannada. Disappointed that she couldn’t last longer on the show, she blamed her exit on the gruelling kitchen duty and how it kept her away from most of the interesting events in the house.

Below are the excerpts from a conversation with Geetha Bharathi Bhat:

Why do you think you got nominated?

There might be a lot of reasons. It could be anything — somebody might have seen me as competition, some even called me fake. A few people felt I cried a lot as I am a very emotional person.

What was your biggest challenge on the show?

The biggest challenge for me was being myself in the house. Despite criticism, I stayed true to myself. Taking all the negativity from others and still being the same person, and staying sane is actually a little tough. I was assigned the kitchen duty and was responsible for cooking morning, afternoon and night. It took most of my time, that’s why I couldn’t be part of most of the conversations.

Have you made any friends through this show?

Definitely. Most of them have become very good friends of mine, especially Divya Uruduga, Samantha, Chandrakala Amma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja and Prashanth Sambargi.

Is there anybody on the show, you wouldn’t want to meet again on the outside?

Not really. I really want to catch up with all of them on the outside.

Did you feel at ease while talking to host Sudeep?

I had been waiting to talk to him (Sudeep). Bigg Boss as a journey and experience, it is something I have always wanted to do.

What was the feedback you received from family and friends?

My family members are happy because I came back home within a month. They also felt that the decision was unfair. However, public has spoken and you need to respect it.

Did you manage to watch any episodes of the show?

I did watch quite a few episodes. It is a nice feeling to come back and watch all these episodes. I saw a few people talking behind my back. In front of me, they used to be sweet to me but spouted negativity behind me.

What is the first thing you did after coming out of the house?

I slept, slept and slept some more. After you come out, they (showrunners) put you up in a hotel for a day until they broadcast the episode. So all one can do during that time is sleep. And then I gave a tight hug to my sister and met my family. I have not been away from my family for so long.

How do you want to use the fame ahead in your career?

I think through Bigg Boss, people now know that I could sing. So I am looking forward to pursuing a career in playback singing.

If given a chance, will you go back again on the show?

Yes. Who wouldn’t? (But) on the second chance, I will be a little more clear about my thoughts. I will engage myself more in conversations. I will have more fun and be happy.