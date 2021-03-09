Bigg Boss Kannada 8’s first evicted contestant Dhanushree: I don’t think my votes were properly counted

Tiktok star Dhanushree was the first contestant to step inside the house when the season eighth of Bigg Boss Kannada was launched on February 28. She also became the season’s first contestant to get evicted from the house. She refuses to take her eviction on face value.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Dhanushree made it clear that she never expected to get evicted from the show so soon. She noted that her run on the show was over even before she completed her warm-up. It seems the highlight of her debut on the coveted reality show is meeting Kannada movie star Sudeep in person.

Below are the excerpts from a conversation with Dhanushree:

Why do you think you got nominated?

Maybe because I was not a celebrity and my family is not connected to showbiz. I was useless to them perhaps. I don’t believe I was a physically weak contestant (on the show). I am the one who put a lot of effort into assigned tasks. You cannot judge a person based on just one or two tasks. There are people who are weaker than me, such as Shankar Ashwath sir and Chandrakala ma’am. Vaishnavi looks strong but I don’t think she is actually strong. She was very quiet like me. But, she has a good background, and she has acted in serials. I was easy to dominate, I think.

What was your biggest challenge on the show?

My biggest challenge was that I was unable to understand people properly. Actually, I feel some are really fake. And yes, there are some really good contestants as well. What I have noticed on social media is that people are trolling good contestants and praising those who are fake. You cannot judge someone from watching the show for one hour in one week.

Have you made any friends through this show?

Yes, Divya Suresh and Geetha Bharati Bhat became my close friends. Raghu is also very sweet and he is emotionally just like me. Aravind is also sweet but we did not get the chance to talk a lot. I think he deserves to win.

Is there anybody on the show, you wouldn’t want to meet again on the outside?

I don’t want to meet Rajeev and Shankar sir. I felt they were dominating. I tried to be be nice to them but in vain.

Did you feel at ease while talking to host Sudeep?

I was a little scared and nervous. I like him a lot and I have huge respect for him. Sometimes I actually couldn’t open up and talk in front of him. I was a little scared and conscious about what I was going to say.

What was the feedback you received from family and friends?

My mother was a little disappointed. My family never expected that I would be the first one to come out of the show because they knew I was not a weak contestant and they knew that I deserved to be there for a little longer. Maybe it was bad luck or just a part of the game.

Did you manage to watch any episodes of the show?

No. I don’t have a television here. My life is all about social media and whatever I watch is online. I don’t think I will be spending my time on Voot to watch this.

What is the first thing you did after coming out of the house?

I slept nicely. I met my pet and got my phone back. My family was a little disappointed that I came out so soon, and voting I don’t think was fair. As far as I know, I received votes from out of the state as well. I don’t think they have properly counted the voting. My brother said that you have come so far without a family background, so don’t worry.

Why do you think the votes were not fairly counted?

I have a huge fan base compared to other people who were nominated. I know there are so many people who voted for me. And there were articles in the media that said that I was leading by a thousand votes compared to others. So how can I drop all the way down and get eliminated despite my fan following? I don’t believe I received the least votes. So something might have happened.

Did you speak with the showrunners to clarify your doubts?

They wanted controversy, which I didn’t give them. Maybe they hate me for that. Maybe they didn’t want me to be decent. They provoked me a lot but I did not raise my voice.

How do you want to use the fame ahead in your career?

I think the show has reflected me as a bad person. It is actually harming me more than benefitting me. On social media, people are talking about my make-up and all (in a negative way).

If given a chance, will you go back again on the show?

I have not thought of it. I’m not sure about it because I don’t think they will call me. I went to the show because my mother wanted me to be on the show more than I wanted it. I never wanted anyone to see how I drink and eat. I still put myself there because my mother wanted it. If I get the offer for a second time, it will be my family’s decision again.