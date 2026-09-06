Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Contestants: Soundarya Shetty, Pruthvi, Rachel David rumoured to join Sudeep’s show
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Contestants List 2026: Sudeep's show features a mix of commoners and celebrities, including Soundarya Shetty, Pruthvi Ambaar, Tandav Ram, Rachel David and Aasiya Firdose, among others
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Contestants List 2026: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is set to premiere today at 7 pm, with Sudeep returning as the show’s host for the 13th consecutive year. Rumours are already circulating on social media, speculating on who will enter the house as contestants this time. Meanwhile, a new report has emerged revealing the names of several celebrities who are likely to be part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8.
This season features a mix of commoners and celebrities, including reality show star Soundarya Shetty, RJ-turned-actor Pruthvi Ambaar, actor Tandav Ram, actress-model Rachel David and actress Aasiya Firdose, among others, promising a fresh flavour to the reality show.
How did commoners become a part of the show?
This year, Bigg Boss Kannada introduced a new format called Agnipariksha, a preliminary round where commoners and aspiring contestants had to face a series of challenges before earning a place in the main Bigg Boss house.
Also Read – Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij rumoured to join Salman Khan’s show
The official JioHotstar page described the format as: “No easy entry into the main stage! Commoners clash in a high-stakes test where grit meets drama, and only the deserving who survive will enter BBS13.”
The grand finale of Agnipariksha was held ahead of the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada 13. It began with 15 finalists, which were eventually narrowed down to 10 contestants. The selected commoners then faced their final task on the Bigg Boss Kannada 13 stage to secure their place in the house.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, which follows an aviation theme with Sudeep acting as its captain, will air on Colors Kannada and stream on JioHotstar.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05