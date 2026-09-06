Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Contestants: Soundarya Shetty, Pruthvi, Rachel David rumoured to join Sudeep’s show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 Contestants List 2026: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is set to premiere today at 7 pm, with Sudeep returning as the show’s host for the 13th consecutive year. Rumours are already circulating on social media, speculating on who will enter the house as contestants this time. Meanwhile, a new report has emerged revealing the names of several celebrities who are likely to be part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8.

This season features a mix of commoners and celebrities, including reality show star Soundarya Shetty, RJ-turned-actor Pruthvi Ambaar, actor Tandav Ram, actress-model Rachel David and actress Aasiya Firdose, among others, promising a fresh flavour to the reality show.