Bheemasena Nalamaharaja trailer: Karthik Saragur film promises a ‘meal’ to remember

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja has been written and directed by Karthik Saragur. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video)

The trailer of the upcoming movie Bheemasena Nalamaharaja was released on Wednesday.

Going by the trailer, the protagonist of the movie seems to use his culinary skills to cure his wife, who suffers a memory loss after a road accident. And writer-director Karthik Saragur seems to have cast his net beyond the relationship drama. He captures the gamut of cuisines cutting across boundaries, languages and other social barriers.

“Bheemasena Nalamaharaja centers around six beautiful phases of life aka six rasas (expressions) – sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent seamlessly woven together to form what we call as life. With this heart-warming drama, we aim to explore the different emotions of a family while exploring the memories attached with food that helps us stay connected,” Karthik shared about his upcoming movie.

Karthik began his career as a documentary filmmaker. He made his feature film debut in 2018 with Jeerjimbe.

Pushkar Films, which bankrolled Jeerjimbe, has also produced Bheemasena Nalamaharaja along with Rakshi Shetty and Hemanth M Rao.

Aravinnd Iyer, who plays the lead role in the movie, seems to enjoy whipping up a good meal even off-screen. “Cooking has always been my foremost passion and with Bheemasena Nalamaraja, I am glad I got a chance to experience and explore the traditional cuisines and learn the history behind it.” Aravinnd Iyer said.

“The film is an intriguing take on family, relationships and how food is the key thing that bides them together. While treating the audience with family values, the film also chronicles the history of bakery in India making it an intriguing watch,” he added.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja also stars Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 29.

