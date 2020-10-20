Bheemasena Nalamaharaja teaser promises a heart-warming movie

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja will stream on Amazon Prime Video (Photo: YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

The teaser of upcoming Kannada movie Bheemasena Nalamaharaja was released on Tuesday. The video promises a heart-warming food-related movie, with dollops of mythological references. The film is named after the mythological king Nala, who became famous for his culinary skills as opposed to his battlefield conquest.

And we also see glimpses of King Nala, who seems to inspire fear as a warrior and admiration for his love for cooking. Writer-director Karthik Saragur suggests that culinary art is nothing sort of poetry and every person who can cook a delicious meal is as gifted as legendary Kannada poet DR Bendre.

“Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a family entertainer that would evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship,” said the filmmakers in a statement. The movie is said to be a family drama that is narrated through the protagonist’s love for food.

“Cooked to perfection! This delicious story will fill your hearts with love,” tweeted actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty, who has also co-produced the movie with Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah and Hemanth M Rao.

The movie stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar, Vijay Chendoor, Amaan, Pooja, Praveen, Lakshmi, Sandhya, Aadya, Chitrali, Thushar and Vishwas.

After being in cold-storage for nearly two years, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

