Bhavana to star in 96 Kannada remake

Malayalam actor Bhavana will star in the Kannada remake of Tamil film 96. The movie, featuring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathy, was one of the biggest hits this year.

Popular Kannada star Ganesh will share screen space with Bhavana in the Kannada remake.

“I have known Ganesh from the time we worked in Romeo, and his wife Shilpa for a long time now. Since I am also aware that the combination of the actor and director Pretham Gubbi will work well, I decided to go ahead with the project. I watched the original film just three days ago, and I was impressed,” Bhavana told The New Indian Express.

She further added, “The film does not have a typical hero-heroine character, and no glitz with songs, stunts. It is like a summary of life, there’s nothing cinematic about. 96 just goes back in time to the 80s and 90s. It’s about two people falling for each other. Youngsters of this era don’t know the anticipation of a love letter. On the whole, the film takes all of us back to the era of waiting in college verandas and passing on messages through friends”.

Bhavana was last seen in Kannada film Tagaru. Apart from the 96 remake, she also has Inspector Vikram in her kitty.