Bengaluru court stays KGF release

With just a few hours left for the release of Kannada film KGF, a Bengaluru civil court on Thursday issued an interim stay against it.

Advertising

The 10th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru has passed the order based on two petitions demanding a stay on the film’s release on Friday. One of the complainants, producer Venkatesh G has accused the makers of copying the story from the script titled Kolara, whose making and dubbing rights apparently lies with him.

Another petition, by A Yogesh and Ratan S, has accused the filmmakers of portraying the past history of Kolar in poor light. The complainants have reportedly highlighted the film’s tagline – from the streets of Mumbai to the bloody gold mines of Kolar- in their petition to allege that the filmmakers have defamed Kolar to promote their film.

The main petitioner has claimed that KGF is based on the life of notorious rowdy Thangam and he holds the right to his story.

Advertising

The court has postponed the next hearing to January 7, 2019, Venkatesh’s lawyer told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

However, KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films has assured fans that the film will open in cinemas worldwide on Friday. “Hi All, What you are hearing could be a rumour. We are going as per the schedule and the movie is releasing tomorrow. My dear viewers, distributors and exhibitors, pls ignore the false rumours (sic),” Vijay wrote on his Twitter account, along with a video message.

Touted as the most expensive Kannada film, KGF is set to hit about 2,000 screens worldwide. However, uncertainty hangs over its release in the light of recent developments. The first shows in Bengaluru are scheduled to start as early as 4 am on Friday. The tickets for the weekend have already been sold out at many screens across the city.