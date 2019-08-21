Bengali thriller Vinci Da selected for Asia Pacific Screen

National award winning director Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali crime thriller Vinci Da has been selected for the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards to be held in Brisbane, Mukherji said on Tuesday.

Vinci Da, which was released in April this year, explores how a makeup artist’s life turns upside down when his art reaches the world of crime in the hands of a lawyer.

“Vinci Da to be in competition for the prestigious 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards to be held in Brisbane. Congratulations to the team,” Mukherji said in a Facebook post.

The Asia Pacific Screen Awards is an international cultural initiative of the Brisbane City Council, Australia, to honour and promote the films, actors, directors, and cultures of the Asia-Pacific region. The awards function is slated to take place on November 21, the festival website said.

Mukherji’s films Jaatishwar, Chatuskone and Ek Je Chhilo Raja won national awards in various categories.