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Bengali director Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace of multi-storey residence
Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in South Kolkata.
Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in South Kolkata.
As per PTI, the filmmaker was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria following the incident, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The sudden demise of the filmmaker has left the Bengali film industry in shock, with actors including Sreelekha Mitra, Rudranil Ghosh and Arindam Sil reaching the hospital to pay their last respects. The news of his death was also confirmed by CPI(M) leaders and hospital sources.
As per the report, a police team has started an investigation at the site. Anik Dutta’s family has not issued any statement yet.
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Anik Dutta made his directorial debut in 2012 with the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Bengali film Bhooter Bhabishyat. He later went on to direct several notable films including Acharya Pradeep, Barunbabur Bondhu and Aparajito among others.
In 2019, his film Bhobishyoter Bhoot was withdrawn from Kolkata theatres just a day after the release. At the time, he expressed his disappointment and told The Indian Express, “The content of the movie is the reason why it has been removed. Had I made a harmless love story, then things might not have taken this turn. There are many kinds of political dispensations. Obviously one of them wasn’t happy. Though there were no names named in the film, this perhaps was a little too much for them. I am well within my right to be critical or otherwise. I don’t make films just to entertain. This was a satire which I think was entertaining but it reflects on our time.”
At the time, he was asked if this was the result of his critical comments toward then West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and he said, “It could be, but there are a lot of other comments in the film which might have also ticked them off.”
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