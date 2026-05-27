Bengali director Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace of multi-storey residence

Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in South Kolkata.

As per PTI, the filmmaker was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria following the incident, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The sudden demise of the filmmaker has left the Bengali film industry in shock, with actors including Sreelekha Mitra, Rudranil Ghosh and Arindam Sil reaching the hospital to pay their last respects. The news of his death was also confirmed by CPI(M) leaders and hospital sources.

As per the report, a police team has started an investigation at the site. Anik Dutta’s family has not issued any statement yet.