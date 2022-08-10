Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts to kill himself: reports

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya tried taking his life on Monday night in West Bengal’s Kasba, said the police. According to an ANI news report, he had hurt himself in an inebriated state, and was quickly rushed to Chittranjan hospital thereafter.

Before attempting suicide, Saibal had reportedly taken a video of himself and had uploaded it on Facebook, where he blamed his in-laws for his action. The video has since then been deleted. According to sources, this is not Saibal’s first attempt to injure himself in such a fashion.

Saibal Bhattacharya is recuperating from the incident, and is out of danger. A known figure of small screen, Saibal Bhattacharya has appeared in multiple Bengali TV serials like Karikhela, Udan Tubri, Prathma Kadambini, Mithai among others.