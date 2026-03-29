Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowns near Digha during shoot, CM Mamata reacts
Sources said that Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, ventured into the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a “massive wave” drowned him in front of his production unit members. He was taken to Digha hospital, West Bengal, where he was declared dead.
Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after he reportedly drowned in the sea at Talsari beach near Digha in Odisha where he was shooting for a TV serial.
Sources said that Rahul, 42, ventured into the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a “massive wave” drowned him in front of his production unit members. He was taken to Digha hospital, West Bengal, where he was declared dead.
“Rahul entered the water alone after the shooting was over. His co-star, Shweta Mishra, was present at the spot but remained on the shore. It seemed that his feet got stuck in the sand. Just then, a massive wave struck him. Unable to withstand the force of the wave, Rahul began to drown. Sensing the danger, Shweta screamed to alert everyone. Suddenly, the technicians started shouting and rushed to rescue him. He was still alive when he was brought out of the sea. He was quickly placed in a vehicle and taken to Digha Sub-divisional Hospital, located about 10–12 km from Talsari beach. However, doctors declared that he died,” a source told The Indian Express.
Rahul was shooting for TV serial “Bhole Baba Par Karega”.
The production manager of the serial, Chandrashekhar Chakraborty, who accompanied the actor to the hospital, said, “It was around 5:00 or 5:30 pm. The shoot had packed up by then. There was no time to look at the watch. We were letting the artists go one by one. The cars for Ambarish-da (Bhattacharya) and Bhaskar-da (Chakraborty) had already left. That’s when I received the call and rushed to the beach.”
Quoting an unnamed police officer, PTI reported that the West Bengal Police has contacted their counterparts in Odisha to ascertain the sequence of events. “A case of unnatural death has been registered in Digha police station as well. We are also talking to his production team members and eyewitnesses,” PTI quoted the officer as saying.
In a post on X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was stunned and shocked by the news of the actor’s death.
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“I am stunned, shocked, and deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, is suddenly no longer with us. I cannot comprehend how this happened. He was an actor and a person I liked very much. I extend my sincere condolences to his bereaved family, relatives, and countless fans. Rahul’s sudden departure is an irreparable loss for the acting world of Bengal, as well as for Tollywood and Telewood,” she posted on X.
The death of the actor has jolted the Bengali entertainment industry.
“He (Rahul) was like a brother to me. I just cannot believe he is no more,” said actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh, who is contesting the election on a BJP ticket from Shibpur.
TMC MLA and film director Raj Chakraborty said, “Rahul was a great actor and had immense possibilities. It is the most unfortunate news and unbelievable.”
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“After I received phone calls about his death, I wished it was not true… I am in a state of shock,” said Chakraborty, who had directed Rahul in his debut film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar.
Rahul rose to fame with his debut in the blockbuster film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, where he starred alongside Priyanka Sarkar. The duo married in 2010 and had a son, Sohoj, in 2013. After nearly seven years of marriage, the duo filed for a divorce in 2017. They later reconciled. Their professional and personal journey made headlines.
He starred in a string of hits such as ‘Tumi Asbe Bole’ (2014), ‘Zulfiqar’ (2016), ‘Byomkesh Gotro’ (2018), ‘Biday Byomkesh’ (2018), ‘The Academy of Fine Arts’ (2025), among others. He had also acted in TV serials such as ‘Hargouri pice hotel’ and ‘Mohonna’.
Beyond his acting career in films and television, Rahul was highly regarded for his intellectual depth, showcased through his popular podcast, Sohoj Kotha.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
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Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More