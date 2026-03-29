Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowns near Digha during shoot, CM Mamata reacts

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after he reportedly drowned in the sea at Talsari beach near Digha in Odisha where he was shooting for a TV serial.

Sources said that Rahul, 42, ventured into the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a “massive wave” drowned him in front of his production unit members. He was taken to Digha hospital, West Bengal, where he was declared dead.

“Rahul entered the water alone after the shooting was over. His co-star, Shweta Mishra, was present at the spot but remained on the shore. It seemed that his feet got stuck in the sand. Just then, a massive wave struck him. Unable to withstand the force of the wave, Rahul began to drown. Sensing the danger, Shweta screamed to alert everyone. Suddenly, the technicians started shouting and rushed to rescue him. He was still alive when he was brought out of the sea. He was quickly placed in a vehicle and taken to Digha Sub-divisional Hospital, located about 10–12 km from Talsari beach. However, doctors declared that he died,” a source told The Indian Express.