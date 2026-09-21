Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee dies at 71 after prolonged battle with cancer

Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee died on Sunday night after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 71 and had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Mithu Mukherjee made her big screen debut with Chitta Bose’s Shesh Parba in 1972. However, she rose to prominence after playing the lead role of Marjina in Dinen Gupta’s Marjina Abdulla. She went on to appear in prominent roles in several Bengali films, including Nishi Kanya (1973), Mouchak (1974), Swayamsiddha (1975), Hotel Snow Fox (1976), Bhagyachakra (1980) and Sandhi (1980).

Mithu Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut opposite Shatrughan Sinha in Dulal Guha’s Khaan Dost (1976). She later starred alongside Vinod Mehra in Safed Jhoot (1977), but neither film performed well at the box office. In 1978, she appeared in Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.