Bengali actor Indrajit Deb passes away

Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73.

Deb had lost his wife a year back, and the couple did not have children.

Indrajit Deb, who was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time, died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of the city, the family members said.

Deb had started his career in popular TV serial Tero Parbon, and played an important role in Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni and web series The Adventures of Gogol.

Actor Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Indrajit Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor.