Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy passes away

Chinmoy Roy was 79. (Photo: ieBangla)

Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy passed away on Sunday. He was 79.

Known for his comic roles, Chinmoy died after suffering a heart attack, family sources said. The actor died at around 10.20 pm at his residence in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Born in 1940 in Comilla, now in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Roy made his debut in the Bengali film industry in 1966 with Tapan Sinha’s cult movie Galpo Holeo Sotyi.

Some of Chinmoy Roy’s memorable films include Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Charmurti, Basanta Bilap, Dhanyi Meye, Nanigopaler Biye, Mouchak and Subarno Golok among others.

Filmmaker Raj Choco wrote on Twitter, “Really disheartened by the news of the #legendary actor #ChinmoyRoy’s demise. #RestInPeace” Later, actor Shahir Raj paid his tribute to the iconic actor and wrote, “Rest In Peace #ChinmoyRoy One of the finest actors of his time.”

