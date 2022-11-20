scorecardresearch
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passes away

Aindrila Sharma died on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata, where she was undergoing treatment after suffering multiple cardiac arrests.

Aindrila Sharma was 24.

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma died on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata, where she was undergoing treatment after suffering multiple cardiac arrests earlier this week. She was 24.

Aindrila was admitted to the hospital on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. She had an intracranial hemorrhage and had to undergo left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. On November 14, the actor suffered multiple cardiac arrests following which her health deteriorated. Aindrila breathed her last on November 20.

Earlier, Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and urged fans to pray for the actor. He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

Aindrila Sharma, a cancer survivor, was born and brought up in Berhampore, West Bengal. She made her television debut with Jhumur and went on to star in shows such as Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She was also part of movies like Ami Didi No 1 and Love Cafe.

