Before Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150, here is a total recap of his 7 songs you cannot miss

Stills of Chiranjeevi from some of his songs Stills of Chiranjeevi from some of his songs

He has over 149 movies in the Telugu film industry to his credit. As the pioneer of dance and style for the new era of Tollywood, Megastar Chiranjeevi has always given us the complete spectacle of all the aspects, that can be categorised as an ideal hero for his fandom.

Bringing iconic dance steps and signature styles since 1978, the actor brought many new moves that were copied and imitated by stars in many movies subsequently.

The ‘Mega Master’ got his steps choreographed by popular dance masters including Prabhudeva and Raghava Lawrence. In fact, Lawrence is working with the star for his 150th film too.

We eagerly wait for Chiru’s comeback film Khaidi No 150 where he will shake a leg and create magic with a new signature move one more time. But before that, let us take a look at some of the movies from his past where the actor gave us some unique (and little funny) steps.

Khaidi (1983)

Ever heard of the snake dance? Well, for Tollywood, Chiru and Madhavi were the folks who slithered like cobras to give us the number Ragulutondi Mogali Poda. If you listen closely, for every strike of their hands in the song, you could hear a hiss in loop.

Gang leader (1991)

The 90s were the times when disco culture started to emerge and almost every film during that period had a disco number or a similar setup. This film’s Chik Chik Chelam song is one such track set on the lines of Michael Jacksons’s hit song, Bad.

Gharana Mogudu (1992)

One more song that is still heard in salons across the two Telugu states is Bangaru Kodipetta. The track created ripples in the industry and even Megastar’s son Ram Charan picked the techno version of the song in his hit movie Magadheera.

Hitler (1997)

Paired with popular actor Rambha, Chiru gave another signature move to remember in this movie with Nadaka Kalisina Navaratri song.

Sneham Kosam (1999)

Another usual location was the desert and rough sands where many songs were shot in Telugu movies. Voohallao Voopirilo is one such number from Chiru’s family entertainer Sneham Kosam. You might also know this song as Jhenna Jhenna.

Indra (2002)

One of the blockbuster hits in Chiru’s film career was the faction themed film Indra. With popular female actors like Sonali Bendra and Aarti Agarwal, the movie has multiple hit songs and one such track had the iconic ‘veena step’.

Tagore (2003)

This film with a strong social message against corruption was also considered as a super hit film for the modern Chiru as we know him. The movie’s famous song Kodithe Kottalira was a game changer that gave another special move.

Meanwhile, let’s wait for the showdown in Sankranti next year for the release of Khaidi No 150.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd