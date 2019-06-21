Bandishala movie review: A relevant and entertaining film

Bandishala movie cast: Mukta Barve, Sharad Ponkshe, Umesh Jagtap, Anand Alkunte, Vikram Gaikwad

Bandishala movie director: Milind Lele

Bandishala movie rating: 3 stars

Bandishala, which means a prison, showcases the acting prowess of Mukta Barve. Barve plays the role of a resilient police officer, Madhavi Sawant, who is in charge of a men’s prison. She is a woman surrounded by men waiting to pull her down. She is also fighting against the corrupt administration in the prison. In the course of her fight against the criminal nexus, she makes some powerful enemies who plot to silence her. The movie takes us through the journey of a woman who is fighting for her rights and justice.

Mukta Barve as Madhavi Sawant is convincing. It is great to see how her character is not overtly glamourised. Every time she walks into her office, you can feel the power she possesses and the angst she feels towards the unjust world. With Bandishala, she comes across as the quintessential angry young woman that we need to see in our films.

Filmmaker Milind Lele tells a powerful story through very well sketched characters. It is not often that we see a cop drama made so skillfully with a female lead. It doesn’t go overboard and manages to convey the message it is supposed to.

The best part of the story is that a woman fights her own battles. She doesn’t need a knight in shining armour to save her. Madhavi’s husband Shekhar, played by Vikram Gaikwad, is flawless. It is fresh to see a male character who is gentle, socially aware, woke and genuinely vulnerable.

To sum up, Milind Lele has made a movie that doesn’t disappoint. Mukta Barve holds the film together and it leads to a great watch.