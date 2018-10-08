Ban Sunny Leone’s Veeramahadevi: Pro-Kannada activists protest in Bengaluru

Sunny Leone plays a warrior princess in Veeramahadevi.

Pro-Kannada activists on Monday protested in Bengaluru by burning posters of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s upcoming historical movie Veeramahadevi. The demonstrators said that Sunny playing the role of a warrior queen will bring disrepute to Indian culture.

The pro-Kannada activists have always invoked Sunny’s past profession as an adult star to paint her as a threat to Indian culture. They have stepped up protests against Sunny in the light of her upcoming performance at a concert in Bengaluru. The event is scheduled to be held on November 3 and members of Kannada outfits have declared that they won’t allow her to enter the city unless she drops out of the period drama.

“We will not let this happen. This is also disrespect to the (Chola) dynasty which built several Hindu temples in Karnataka and its our duty to ensure their image is not damaged. If the movie is not banned, we will not allow Sunny to enter our Garden city,” Harish Kumar, president, Ka Ra Ve (Yuva Sene), told Deccan Herald on Monday.

Last year, pro-Kannada and other fringe groups in Karnataka opposed Sunny’s New Year night performance in Bengaluru. The controversy also found validation from the government. Then Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy even directed the police department to stop the actor from giving the performance.

Veeramahadevi will mark Sunny’s debut as a lead actor down south. The film is already on floors and it will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie also stars Navdeep and is being produced by Ponse Stephen under the Steves Corner banner. Director VC Vadivudaiyan is wielding the megaphone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd