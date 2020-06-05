Cinematographer Baidyanath Basak passes away

Baidyanath Basak passed away on Thursday. (Photo: Doordarshan/Screengrab) Baidyanath Basak passed away on Thursday. (Photo: Doordarshan/Screengrab)

Cinematographer Baidyanath Basak passed away on Thursday in Kolkata.

His son Sanjay Basak confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “My father was living with me in Kolkata. He was not keeping well for the last few months. A couple of days back his health deteriorated and we tried taking him to a hospital. But because of coronavirus crisis, no hospital was admitting my father. He finally passed away yesterday between 3 and 3:30 pm.”

Baidyanath Basak made his Bollywood debut as an assistant cameraman with Raj Kapoor directorial Boot Polish (1954). After not being able to find enough work in Mumbai, he shifted back to Kolkata.

Once back in Kolkata, Uttam Kumar played a very important role in his career. Basak shot the maximum number of films with Uttam. He also worked with actors like Suchitra Sen, Moon Moon Sen, Ashok Kumar, Tunuja, Tapas Paul and Soumitra Chatterjee.

Some of his notable Bengali films include Manjari Opera (1964), Kokhono Megh (1968), Sabar Uparey (1955), Trijama (1956), Pathey Holo Deri (1957), Nayika Sangbad (1967), Ekti Raat (1956), Putrabadhu (1998), Deya Neya (1963) and Kakababu Here Gelen? (1995).

