Everything you need to know about Baghini, the alleged biopic of Mamata Banerjee

In the season of political biopics, another film has come under the radar of the Election Commission. Titled Baghini: Bengal Tigress, the film by director Nehal Dutta is ‘inspired’ by the life of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But the director refuses to call his film a biopic.

Advertising

In an interview with India Today, Nehal said, “Unlike Modi’s film, ours is not a biopic. You can say we have been inspired by her (Mamata Banerjee). She is an iconic figure. It is an emotional story about women’s empowerment.”

BJP’s West Bengal arm has already written a letter to the EC objecting to the release of the film on May 3. In a letter addressed to the CEO West Bengal, Joy Prakash Majumdar (VP of BJP – WB) and Shishir Bajoria (Member, Election Management Committee) wrote, “Bhartiya Janata Party requests the Hon’ble Election Commission of India and its representative in West Bengal the CEO to review the said biopic before release, on similar lines that was done by the Hon’ble Election Commission in the case of another biopic depicting Shri Narendra Modi.”

Earlier, Election Commission had stopped the release of Sandip Ssingh’s PM Narendra Modi among other political biopics as they disrupt the level playing field.

Advertising

Director Nehal Dutta had earlier told PTI, “We have sought to give a message that a woman can really scale such a height by sheer determination, struggle and triumph over obstacles.” Nehal had also said that he had researched for this film for three years and found relevant material in video clips, speeches and other events from the Mamata Banerjee’s life. He also said that no political organisation was directly named in the film.

BJP writes to Election Commission over alleged biopic of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee named ‘Baghini’ pic.twitter.com/vWZ3FICCqi — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

The lead character in the film is named Indira Bandhopadhyay (played by Ananya Guha, Alokananda Guha and Ruma Chakraborty across ages) is called “Didi” in the trailer. She is dressed remarkably like the West Bengal CM with the white saree and hair tied up in a bun.

At the trailer launch, director Nehal Dutta had hinted that he would be ready to defer the release of the film. “In that case, we will release it after the elections,” he had told PTI.