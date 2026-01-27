Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
BAFTA 2026: Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong secures nomination in Children’s & Family Film category
Boong, which is the directorial debut of Lakshmipriya Devi, has secured a nomination at BAFTA 2026.
Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut directorial Boong has secured a nomination at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026 in the category of Children’s and Family Film on Tuesday. Jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainments, Boong has been nominated along with the films Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.
According to the Toronto International Film Festival, the brief description of the film states, “Schoolboy Boong (Gugun Kipgen) doesn’t see long distances and state borders as significant obstacles. At least not when it comes to giving his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam), the best surprise gift ever: bringing back his father, Joykumar.”
“After leaving their home city of Manipur, India, for the border city of Moreh, near Myanmar, in search of better job opportunities, Joykumar has stopped communicating with the family. With rumours spreading about his father’s death, Boong refuses to accept that grim possibility and teams up with his best friend, Raju (Angom Sanamatum), an outsider from Rajasthan, to search for the truth,” it added.
ALSO READ – BAFTA 2026 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another leads the pack
Boong was released in theatres on September 19, 2025. Lakshmipriya Devi makes her directorial debut with Boong after gaining experience as a first assistant director on films including Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and A Suitable Boy.
Paul Thomas Anderson directorial political satire One Battle After Another leads the BAFTA nominations with 14 nods, just two short of the record set by Gandhi and matching the tallies of All Quiet on the Western Front, Atonement, The King’s Speech, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Ryan Coogler’s directorial, Sinners, closely follows Leonardo’s film with 13 nominations, providing the first trip for the director and actor Michael B. Jordan to BAFTAs as nominees. The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming on hosting duties.
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC Trophy. Rohit's fearless approach and change in mindset after the 2019 World Cup contributed to his success in 2022 and 2023, where he played for what makes him happy and took on the responsibility of setting the tempo in white-ball cricket.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05