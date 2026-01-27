BAFTA 2026: Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong secures nomination in Children’s & Family Film category

Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut directorial Boong has secured a nomination at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026 in the category of Children’s and Family Film on Tuesday. Jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainments, Boong has been nominated along with the films Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.

According to the Toronto International Film Festival, the brief description of the film states, “Schoolboy Boong (Gugun Kipgen) doesn’t see long distances and state borders as significant obstacles. At least not when it comes to giving his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam), the best surprise gift ever: bringing back his father, Joykumar.”