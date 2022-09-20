Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne trailer: Diljit Dosanjh ‘adopts’ a dad as gets quick rich scheme, promises a laugh riot

Actor Diljit Dosanjh is back to doing what he does the best — tickle your funnybone. He has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi comedy titled Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, also starring Sargun Mehta in the lead role. From the trailer, the film looks like a complete rollercoaster as Diljit, along with his two friends set on a journey to become the ‘world’s three richest men.’

The trailer begins with Diljit discussing business ideas with his friends. The first one involves him selling ‘Lyra Galaxy Underwear’ but that doesn’t land well. Next, he gets the idea of investing in an old-aged ‘father’. He and his friends come up with the scheme of ‘adopting’ a father from an old-age home and then after he dies, using the insurance money to start a new business.

They are unintentionally joined by Sargun Mehta, a worker at an old age home, in the plan who tells them about the man whose ‘validity’ is the least. She makes them meet an elderly man who has all the health-related issues and is expected to live no more than 20-25 days. After Diljit and his friends adopt the man, the plan backfires and the old man starts to recover. While the plot of the film is as bizarre as it can get, one thing that is in abundance is laughter. Also, Diljit’s hilarious one-liners are going to be the highlight of this comedy drama.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and produced by Daljit Thind and Diljit Dosanjh. On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram to announce the film and shared that it will release in theatres on October 5, 2022.

“#BabeBhangraPaundeNe.. BABA BHANGRA DUSSEHRA TE PAVEGA.. Trailer Out Tomorrow 9:00 am IST. Releasing Worldwide – THIS DUSSEHRA 5th October,” he wrote.