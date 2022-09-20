scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne trailer: Diljit Dosanjh ‘adopts’ a dad as gets quick rich scheme, promises a laugh riot

The Punjabi comedy-drama Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and produced by Daljit Thind and Diljit Dosanjh. It will release on October 5.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne trailerDiljit Dosanjh's Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will release in theatres on October 5, 2022.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh is back to doing what he does the best — tickle your funnybone. He has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi comedy titled Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, also starring Sargun Mehta in the lead role. From the trailer, the film looks like a complete rollercoaster as Diljit, along with his two friends set on a journey to become the ‘world’s three richest men.’

The trailer begins with Diljit discussing business ideas with his friends. The first one involves him selling ‘Lyra Galaxy Underwear’ but that doesn’t land well. Next, he gets the idea of investing in an old-aged ‘father’. He and his friends come up with the scheme of ‘adopting’ a father from an old-age home and then after he dies, using the insurance money to start a new business.

Also read |Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha leaves Sargun Mehta unimpressed: ‘Could have done better’

They are unintentionally joined by Sargun Mehta, a worker at an old age home, in the plan who tells them about the man whose ‘validity’ is the least. She makes them meet an elderly man who has all the health-related issues and is expected to live no more than 20-25 days. After Diljit and his friends adopt the man, the plan backfires and the old man starts to recover. While the plot of the film is as bizarre as it can get, one thing that is in abundance is laughter. Also, Diljit’s hilarious one-liners are going to be the highlight of this comedy drama.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and produced by Daljit Thind and Diljit Dosanjh. On Monday, Diljit took to Instagram to announce the film and shared that it will release in theatres on October 5, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far
Also read |5 revelations by Diljit Dosanjh about Bollywood, being a Sikh actor: ‘I have only one weakness…’

“#BabeBhangraPaundeNe.. BABA BHANGRA DUSSEHRA TE PAVEGA.. Trailer Out Tomorrow 9:00 am IST. Releasing Worldwide – THIS DUSSEHRA 5th October,” he wrote.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:53:09 pm
Next Story

Woman PSI suspended in Mysuru, probe ordered after audio clip of ‘job scam’ emerges

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement