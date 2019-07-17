Baba trailer: An emotional journey of a father and son

The trailer of Marathi film Baba, starring Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar and Aryan Menghji, is out, and it is every bit emotional and heartwarming.

Baba, set in a small village of Maharashtra, revolves around a hearing-impaired couple (Dobrial and Patkar) who raise a child (Menghji) for eight long years until the child’s actual parents come calling to take the child back home.

Deepak Dobriyal’s portrayal of a father will remind you of his act from Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium. His chemistry with Aryan Menghji is also noteworthy.

At the trailer launch, Deepak, who is making his debut in Marathi cinema with Raj R Gupta directorial Baba, remarked the film was difficult to do.

He said, “It was a difficult film to do. Initially, I thought it was okay if I had to do a scene or two, but to portray this character convincingly and living every moment of that character’s life was very challenging. We were thinking if we should have the whole film in sign language, but not many people understand. Every day I spent doing this film, I have learnt something or the other.”

Baba also stars Chittranjan Giri, Spruha Joshi and Abhijeet Khandkekar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and Ashok Subhedar. Baba is slated to release on August 2, 2019.