Pailwaan song Baaro Pailwaan: Sudeep and Suniel Shetty feature in celebratory song

Kannada actor Sudeep on Tuesday released the second track from the music album of his upcoming film Pailwaan. The Kannada version of the song is titled “Baaro Pailwaan” and it is sung by Vijay Prakash, Kailash Khera and Chandan Shetty. The Hindi version “Jai Ho Pehlwaan” is sung by Vyas Raj, Dev Negi and Amit Mutreja. While the Tamil version is rendered by Blue, Mukesh and MC Vicky, singers Sai Charan Bhaskaruni and Saketh Komanduri have sung the Telugu version. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version “Va Va Pailwaan” is sung by Deepesh and MC Vicky.

Composed by Arjun Janya, the folkish song seems to be celebrating Sudeep’s Pailwaan character. Probably, the song is played after the hero’s victory in a wrestling competition. The stills from the video show that the producers have spent a fortune shooting the song sequence. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has used as many as 500 dancers in the song, which is peppy and colourful.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has also performed in the song along with Sudeep. “Love the grandeur of the song and also the choreography by Ganesh Acharya. It felt so good to dance after a long time,” the seasoned actor said.

Shetty is quite upbeat about his maiden venture into the Kannada film industry. “I absolutely loved the look. It is about going back to the masses and the sport of the masses which is wrestling. Super excited about this one as it is my first Kannada film. I am also excited about the way the makers have presented my character Sarkar in the film, an elderly figure to Kiccha Sudeep,” he added.

Listen to “Baaro Pailwaan”

Listen to “Va Va Pailwaan”

Listen to “Jai Ho Pailwaan”

Listen to “Jai Ho Pehlwaan”

Listen to “Jai Ho Pahalwan”

A sports drama, Pailwaan is written and directed by Krishna. The film marks the director’s second collaboration with Sudeep after Hebbuli in 2017.

The upcoming film has created a lot of interest thanks to Sudeep’s ripped physique as he is playing a wrestle-turned-boxer in the movie. It also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sharath Lohitashwa and Avinash among others.

Pailwaan is due in cinemas on September 12.