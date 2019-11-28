Avane Srimannarayana trailer: A spaghetti western from Sandalwood

Rakshit Shetty starrer Avane Srimannarayana is helmed by Sachin Ravi. Rakshit Shetty starrer Avane Srimannarayana is helmed by Sachin Ravi.

The trailer of much-awaited Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana was released on Thursday. The video gives a glimpse of what seems like a spaghetti western set in south India. No wonder, Rakshit Shetty described Avane Srimannarayana as his most-ambitious film till date. So much so, he did not have a single movie release in nearly four years. It is safe to assume that he seemed to have spent all these years putting together a piece of work, which promises to be visually impressive and creatively engaging.

The trailer opens in a desert-like backdrop with a horse-powered carriage moving towards a saloon, where usually “cow-boys” unwind by drinking mugs of beer, playing card games, billiards and occasionally show off their gunmanship. It is a saloon where cops are not allowed. The subtext is: it is a den of criminals. Judging by the trailer, the cop aka Srimannarayana, played by Rakshit Shetty, is on the trail of a looted treasure. And he seems to get caught in the battle between two rival groups.

The tone, texture and format of Avane Srimannarayana are very new to the Kannada film industry, which is providing a platform for bold and innovative voices and of late, seems more inclined to take risks. Rakshit has co-written Avane Srimannarayana with seven other screenwriters including Sachin Ravi, who has also directed and edited this film.

The movie is expected to open in cinemas during the Christmas holidays. However, the makers have not confirmed the release date yet. The original Kannada film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Avane Srimannarayana also stars Shanvi Srivastava, Balaji Manohar, Achyutha Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Madhusudhan Rao among others.

