Asin’s daughter Arin transforms into a superhero at her 4th birthday party, check out her 3-tiered birthday cake 

Actor Asin celebrated her daughter Arin’s fourth birthday in style. She took to Instagram and shared photos from the superhero themed birthday party, where Arin wore a red dress and a cape, along with a mask. Asin posted videos on her Instagram stories where Arin could also be seen wearing a blue cape with the letters AR on it.

Several popular comic-book superheroes including Wonder Woman, Batman, Spider-Man, The Hulk, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern and The Flash featured in the decorations.

There was also a three-tier birthday cake that said ‘Happy birthday, Arin’. It was a blend of different superheroes , a spider web, the Batman symbol, the letter A stylised similar to the Superman logo along with the number ‘4’ written on Wonder Woman’s crown. There were also superhero themed cupcakes on the table.

Posting the pictures, Asin wrote, “Arin is 4! #Ourlittlesuperhero.” In one of her instagram stories, Asin shared a video where Arin runs to her father Rahul Sharma, who was wearing a Batman costume. “Batman with his supergirl.”

Asin who was a star in the Telugu and the Tamil film industries, made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini in 2008, opposite Aamir Khan. Later, she featured in Hindi films including Ready, Housefull 2, and Bol Bachchan. She married Rahul Sharma in 2016 and has not returned to films.