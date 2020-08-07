Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak found dead

Anupama Pathak was 40. (Photo: Anupama Pathak/Facebook) Anupama Pathak was 40. (Photo: Anupama Pathak/Facebook)

Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak was found dead in her Dahisar flat in Mumbai, police said on Friday. Police, based on preliminary investigation, have said Pathak, 40, died by suicide.

Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

A day earlier, Anupama Pathak had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable able to trust anyone. In the video, she spoke about trust issues and not having friends who can be of help.

Pathak’s death comes at a time when the entertainment industry is reeling from the shock of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

On June 9, Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian jumped from a high-rise building. A month earlier, on May 15, TV actor Manmeet Grewal died by suicide at his Mumbai home. Television actor Sameer Sharma, 44, best known for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Left Right Left, was on Wednesday found dead at his home in suburban Malad.

