Anjali, Jai reunite for Tamil film after five years

Actors Anjali and Jai, who were last seen in the 2011 Tamil romantic-drama Engeyum Eppothum, are reuniting for a yet-untitled romantic horror film in the language.

“We have immense respect for Anjali as an artiste. Her screen presence is amazing and this film demands the best from her. It was an unanimous choice to have her on board,” the film’s director Sinish said in a statement.

Jai and Anjali are rumoured to be seeing each other.

“The response we get when we discuss Jai and Anjali being cast as pair has been phenomenal from my team. This enthusiasm will remain throughout the film,” he said.

The project is slated to go on the floors very soon.

