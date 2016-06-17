Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Anjali, Jai reunite for Tamil film after five years

Anjali and Jai are reuniting for a yet-untitled romantic horror film in the language.

By: IANS | Chennai | Published: June 17, 2016 4:40:19 pm
actress Anjali, actor Jai, Anjali Jai, Engeyum Eppothum, anjali jai movies, anjali jai upcoming movie, entertainment news Actors Anjali and Jai are reuniting for a yet-untitled romantic horror film in the language. The two are rumoured to be seeing each other.
Top News

Actors Anjali and Jai, who were last seen in the 2011 Tamil romantic-drama Engeyum Eppothum, are reuniting for a yet-untitled romantic horror film in the language.

“We have immense respect for Anjali as an artiste. Her screen presence is amazing and this film demands the best from her. It was an unanimous choice to have her on board,” the film’s director Sinish said in a statement.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Jai and Anjali are rumoured to be seeing each other.

“The response we get when we discuss Jai and Anjali being cast as pair has been phenomenal from my team. This enthusiasm will remain throughout the film,” he said.

The project is slated to go on the floors very soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now