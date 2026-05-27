Anik Dutta death: Bengali cinema mourns loss of ‘sharpest, most uncompromising filmmaker’

Anik Dutta death: The Bengali entertainment industry has been rocked by the passing of veteran filmmaker Anik Dutta. The 65-year-old director died after reportedly falling from the terrace of his home in South Kolkata on Wednesday, May 27. While an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, his colleagues, fans, and well-wishers have come forward to extend their condolences.

Expressing sadness over Dutta’s death, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema are priceless. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I trust the Kolkata police will investigate and unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death.”

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Prosenjit Chatterjee remembers Anik Dutta

Veteran actor-director and Padma Shri awardee Prosenjit Chatterjee also expressed his shock, mentioning that he still hasn’t managed to wrap his head around the news of Dutta’s passing. “I do not know what to say. I am not able to come to terms with the fact that Anik is no more and that too in such a manner. This is a huge loss for the Bengali film industry. I have still not been able to think normally since getting the news,” he told Zoom.

“He was not only a good filmmaker but he was an extremely intelligent individual who could regale you with stories. The passing of such a talent in such an uncanny manner is extremely shocking. I am at a loss for words. I have known him for many years,” he added.

Who was Anik Dutta?

Having started his career as an advertising filmmaker, Dutta entered the film industry by helming the movie Jadubabur Natni. Unfortunately, it never saw the light of day. He subsequently rose to fame with Bhooter Bhabishyat (2012), widely regarded as a groundbreaking movie in modern Bengali cinema.

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Revealing that she is yet to come to terms with his passing, actor Mumtaz Sorcar, who played a key role in Bhooter Bhabishyat, noted that Dutta was like a fatherly figure to her. “It is yet to sink in, and I don’t know what to say. I cannot find words right now. I don’t want to accept it, the way he died. I don’t know what to say… I don’t have words to describe the loss. Anik da was probably not just a director; he was like a father to me, and I shared a very different kind of bond with him,” she told Zoom.

Expressing sorrow over never getting to work with him after Ashchorjyo Prodeep (2013), she said, “He did call me for other things, and it so happened that things didn’t work out. But we always wanted to continue the team. We would be working with each other. But now I can’t ever think of it anymore.”

Mumtaz added, “That man, within the scope of Bengali cinema, did some amazing films. Bhooter Bhabishyat exists because of him. He gave so many people their careers. He gave Bengali cinema a new fillip. I have yet to come across another cinema equivalent to it. He was a very good man, and things will definitely not be the same as before. It is extremely heartbreaking.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of renowned filmmaker Shri Anik Dutta. His contributions towards Bengali Cinema is priceless.

Heartfelt Condolences to his family & friends.

I trust @KolkataPolice will investigate & unearth the mysterious circumstances shrouding his sudden death. — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 27, 2026

A devastating day for us. We lost Anik Dutta today. He was one of the sharpest, most uncompromising filmmakers we had. In a business constantly driven by safe choices and market machinations, he genuinely didn’t care about playing the game. He spoke his mind, consequences be… pic.twitter.com/ncAxh8003Q — Pratim D Gupta (@peedeegee) May 27, 2026 Story continues below this ad

‘Devastating day for Bengali cinema’

Calling it a “devastating day” for Bengali cinema, writer-director Pratim D Gupta noted on social media, “He (Dutta) was one of the sharpest, most uncompromising filmmakers we had. In a business constantly driven by safe choices and market machinations, he genuinely didn’t care about playing the game. He spoke his mind, consequences be damned.”

Gupta continued, “But beyond the biting satire, I will always remember his absolute reverence for the craft. Nobody understood, loved, and cared for Satyajit Ray’s cinema quite like he did.” He concluded his long note by thanking Dutta for his films, the “unapologetic truth, and the fierce inspiration.”

Bengali film director Anik Dutta during the NRS doctors’ protest. (Photo: Express Archives) Bengali film director Anik Dutta during the NRS doctors’ protest. (Photo: Express Archives)

Actor Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, who worked with Dutta in his most recent film, Joto Kando Kolkatatei (2025), also remembered the ace filmmaker and revealed that their bond began after her father’s demise, when she used to write open letters for him on social media.

“It was after reading those that Anik da contacted me. I realised those writings had deeply touched his heart when he told me very emotionally: ‘I contacted you only after reading the letters you wrote to your father. I feel like after I pass away, my daughter Rai will also write open letters for me like this,'” she told Aajkaal.

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Actor Badshah Maitra described Dutta’s death as “a social loss” as well as a loss to cinema. Many of his industry colleagues, such as Arindam Sil, Srijit Mukherji, Abir Chatterjee, and Jeetu Kamal, rushed to the hospital after hearing the news.

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How did Anik Dutta die?

According to news agency PTI, he sustained critical injuries after falling from the terrace of his home. Although he was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria, his life couldn’t be saved. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Investigators have apparently recovered a handwritten note from his home, which reportedly stated, “No one is responsible for this.” Police, however, have yet to confirm the same. Meanwhile, the report further mentioned that Dutta had been dealing with health complications for some time.

Aside from Bhooter Bhabishyat, Aschorjo Prodip, and Joto Kando Kolkatatei, Dutta helmed movies such as Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Borunbabur Bondhu, and Borunbabur Bondhu.

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Disclaimer: This report covers the tragic passing of filmmaker Anik Dutta under sensitive and unconfirmed circumstances. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues during this time of profound grief, and we advise readers to approach the details of this sudden loss with emotional care.