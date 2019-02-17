Anik Dutta’s Bhobishyoter Bhoot pulled off from theatres post release

A day after Anik Dutta’s new film Bhobishyoter Bhoot was released, it was pulled off from theaters in the state. Despite a promising opening at the box office and rave reviews, the makers of the film are unsure what led to this major step.

The director alleged that single-screen theatre owners and multiplexes were forced to stop the screening in more than 40 screens across the state. Talking to IE Bangla about the issue, Dutta said, “Yes, I heard screenings have been stopped but what I have gathered is that local police stations have instructed the halls. The cops had warned my producers previously also that the content of the film could cause a problem.”

The filmmaker also said that the cops had asked the producers for special screening of the film before its release, a request makers turned down. Dutta stressed that film was cleared by the censor board without any cut and it had a valid certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and could be released without seeking any other permission.

The withdrawal of the film created a huge buzz in the city as many flocked the theaters to catch the film owing to the huge success of Dutta’s 2012 debut film Bhooter Bhobishot. While the many single-screen owners suggested it was a “technical issue”, multiplexes said it was an order from “authorities.”

“We have been asked by authorities to discontinue screening keeping in mind the interests of guests,” a spokesperson for INOX said in a statement. Although it remains unclear who the authority is. Owners of Prachi Cinema, a single-screen theatre in Sealdah said, “I cannot comment about elsewhere but for technical issues, we pulled off the film here.” However, shows for other films have not been hindered at the hall.

The political satire, through dark humour, comments on nearly every important subject across the spectrum.

The stopping of the screening irked people not just from the Bengali film industry, but also disturbed moviebuffs greatly. Many actors and directors came out in support of Dutta and condemned the attack on art.

Ever since it was first announced, the movie has been embroiled in controversy. First, it was a legal battle with one of the top production houses in Tollywood, as they sent the director a legal notice which said he is isn’t allowed to make the sequel of Bhooter Bhobishot. Although he won the battle to release the film, the fate of the movie after this withdrawal remains uncertain.

While the 2012 superhit film dealt with the adverse effects of an alarming rise of multiplexes and high-rise buildings, the new film features a group of rejected ‘future ghosts’ that take shelter in a refugee camp of sorts and wonder if they should find a place in the cyberspace for their survival as their habitat in real world is shrinking.